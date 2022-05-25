Baptist Health South Florida, Medline partner on supply chain solutions

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida and Medline entered a partnership May 24 to "identify new strategies for enhancing data-driven operational and clinical efficiencies."

The multiyear partnership will exclusively provide the health system with Medline's essential medical supplies and solutions.

"We strive to be a world-class, value-based supply chain that drives financial and operational excellence for our system, which is a goal further supported by our partnership with Medline," said George Godfrey, corporate vice president and chief supply chain officer at Baptist Health South Florida. "From the beginning, Medline has been open and receptive to exploring together new ways to better leverage technology to streamline and advance operations for our industry."