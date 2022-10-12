Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian partners with Medline

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, a three-hospital health system based in Newport Beach, Calif., picked Medline as its exclusive medical supply distributor in a partnership valued at $200 million.

In its new partnership, Medline and Hoag will collaborate to improve Hoag's supply chain operations, according to an Oct. 12 Medline news release.

Hoag's previous vendor worked with the health system for 35 years. The health system did not immediately respond to Becker's requests for comment on why it changed vendors.

Earlier this year, Hoag split from Providence, a 52-hospital system based in Renton, Wash., after an affiliation that lasted nearly 10 years and since the breakup, Hoag has managed to financially stay afloat.