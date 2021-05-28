Big employers step deeper into healthcare: 15 recent moves from Amazon, JPMorgan, Walmart & more

Several large employers, including Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Walmart, have deepened their presence in healthcare.

Below is a breakdown of the most recent stories about those moves, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

Amazon

1. Amazon considering building brick-and-mortar pharmacies, report says

Amazon is considering building brick-and-mortar pharmacies, according to a May 26 report from Insider that cited three anonymous people familiar with the matter.

2. Amazon plans expansion into diagnostics

Amazon is planning to launch a business that will offer at-home medical tests.

3. Amazon launches digital mental health program for US employees: 5 details

Amazon rolled out a new mental health benefit May 20 for its 950,000 U.S. employees, giving them and their families access to services such as virtual counseling. The program is dubbed Resources for Living.

4. Amazon to roll out health, wellness program to all US employees by 2022

Amazon will launch WorkingWell, a program that gives employees physical, mental and nutritional support, across its entire U.S. operations network by the end of 2021.

5. Amazon Care secures first enterprise client

Amazon Care, the e-commerce giant's new healthcare venture, signed its first enterprise client.

Google

1. Google, HCA partner for health algorithms: 7 things to know

HCA Healthcare inked a multiyear collaboration with Google Cloud focused on building a health data analytics platform to support the Nashville, Tenn.-based system's clinical and operational workflow.

2. Google, Northwestern Medicine partner to develop AI tool to triage breast cancer patients

Google and Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine are teaming up to develop an artificial intelligence tool to support clinician work by triaging mammography patients.

3. Google, Gilead, Morehouse & more launch health disparity tracker

Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine on May 26 launched its Health Equity Tracker, a data platform showing the disparate effects COVID-19 has brought upon people of color and those with a lower socioeconomic status. The data tracker is funded by Google, Gilead, Annie E. Casey Foundation and CDC Foundation.

JPMorgan Chase

1. JPMorgan launches healthcare company, Morgan Health

JPMorgan Chase on May 20 unveiled its new healthcare company, dubbed Morgan Health, which its top executive told Becker's Hospital Review can be viewed as a continuation of Haven, an ambitious healthcare venture that recently disbanded.

2. JPMorgan seeks finance leader for new health business

JPMorgan Chase is seeking a vice president of finance and business management for Morgan Health, its new healthcare company focused on improving the quality of healthcare in the U.S.

Tyson Foods

1. Tyson Foods opens 1st medical clinic for employees

Tyson Foods opened its first medical clinic for employees in Dyersburg, Tenn., the company said May 5.

Walmart

1. Walmart to bring telehealth nationwide with acquisition of MeMD: 8 details

Walmart Health has entered an agreement to acquire on-demand, multispecialty telehealth provider MeMD, the retailer said May 6.

2. Walmart partners with telehealth startup Ro: 4 things to know

Ro, a direct-to-consumer telehealth app for pharmacy services, inked its first retail collaboration with Walmart, the companies announced April 28.

3. Walmart to launch digital records for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Walmart will make COVID-19 vaccination records available digitally for those who receive shots at Walmart and Sam's Club, the retailer announced March 17.

4. Walmart heir to build medical school in Arkansas

Walmart heir Alice Walton said she plans to finance and build a medical school in northwest Arkansas. The Whole Health School of Medicine in Bentonville will be a nonprofit, independent entity.