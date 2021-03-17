Walmart to launch digital records for COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Walmart will make COVID-19 vaccination records available digitally for those who receive shots at Walmart and Sam's Club, the retailer announced March 17.

Walmart will use the open and interoperable SMART Health Cards standard being developed under the Vaccination Credential Initiative, which is co-chaired by the Commons Project Foundation.

Consumers can create a free digital account at Walmart and Sam's Club to get access to their prescription history and other healthcare records from Walmart. Both retail companies have created systems that will let vaccine status be stored within their proprietary apps and also work with third-party apps.

Walmart is working with both the Commons Project Foundation and Clear, an identity management platform, to make the digital health records available via their respective apps.

More articles on EHRs:

Wake Forest Baptist Health taps digital app to support physician rounding

Clinicians view only 1% of genetic data in the EHR, study finds

Medical interns can benefit from EHR simulation training, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.