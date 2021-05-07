Tyson Foods opens 1st medical clinic for employees

Tyson Foods opened its first medical clinic for employees in Dyersburg, Tenn., the company said May 5.

The clinic, one of seven planned near Tyson production sites across the U.S., opened April 28 by Tyson's facility in Newbern, Tenn. The remaining six clinics will open through spring and summer 2021 in six other states: Arkansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Texas, Iowa and Kansas.

The clinics are run through a partnership with Marathon Health, which operates medical clinics for employer organizations across 40 states. Most employees can receive free primary care, health screenings and behavioral health counseling at the clinics. The clinics also work with primary care physicians and specialists in the community.

Claudia Coplein, DO, chief medical officer for Tyson Foods, said in a news release: "Some of our frontline team members aren't using their health plan benefits, and others don't seek care until there's a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits."

Tyson announced plans for the clinics, which will serve 38,000 employees and their families, in September 2020.

