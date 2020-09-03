Tyson Foods to pilot medical clinics for employees

Tyson Foods plans to open seven medical clinics at some production facilities across the U.S., the organization announced Sept. 3.

To establish the clinics, Tyson Foods is partnering with Marathon Health, which operates medical clinics for employer organizations across 40 states.



Tyson Foods said the clinics will offer team members easier access to care, and in most cases team members can be seen at no cost. The exception is for team members enrolled in high-deductible health plans, who will pay a fee for the visits until the deductible is met.

The clinics will be operated by Marathon Health and will provide primary and preventive care.

"We're piloting these clinics to promote a culture of health in our company that results in a healthier workforce," said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods. "Some of our frontline team members aren't using their health plan benefits, and others don't seek care until there's a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits."

The seven clinics will serve about 38,000 Tyson team members and their families, according to the news release.

