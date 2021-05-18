Amazon may expand into diagnostics

Amazon is planning to launch a business that will offer at-home medical tests, Insider reported May 17.

The new brand, Diagnostics, would first offer testing kits for COVID-19. Eventually, Amazon plans to expand the business to offer testing kits for other diseases, such as sexually transmitted infections.

People familiar with the new brand said Amazon's long-term goal is to offer clinical genomics and launch a third-party marketplace that sells medical tests from other companies.



The plans are still in an early phase, and the launch could get delayed or canceled entirely, Insider reported.



The new business builds on Amazon's foray into healthcare. The e-commerce giant recently launched Amazon Care, a telehealth service for employees and clients, developed a health wearable called Halo and launched an employee wellness program called WorkingWell. The company also runs a pharmacy business, Amazon Pharmacy.

Read the full Insider report here.

