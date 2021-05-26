Google, Gilead, Morehouse & more launch health disparity tracker

The Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine on May 26 launched its Health Equity Tracker, a data platform showing the disparate effects COVID-19 has brought upon people of color and those with a lower socioeconomic status.

Four things to know about the data tracker:

  1. Developed by researchers and health equity advocates from Morehouse, the data tracker is funded by Google, Gilead, Annie E. Casey Foundation and CDC Foundation.

  2. It collects, analyzes and visualizes COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations across ethnicity, sex and age, ranging from a entire-country view to the county level.

  3. The tracker lets users view various conditions and determinants that have led to disparate COVID-19 outcomes, such as diabetes, COPD, being uninsured and living below the poverty line.

  4. The project was launched to address the inconsistency in COVID-19 data specific to race and ethnicity, as 38 percent of federally collected COVID-19 cases don't include information on race and ethnicity. The coalition's goal is to shine a spotlight on health disparities in the U.S. even after the pandemic subsides so that policymakers can make data-informed decisions.

