Amazon launches digital mental health program for US employees: 5 details 

Amazon rolled out a new mental health benefit May 20 for its 950,000 U.S. employees, giving them and their families access to services including virtual counseling.

Five details:

1. The new program, dubbed Resources for Living, provides every Amazon employee, their family and their household with mental health services.

2. Services offered through the program include free one-on-one counseling sessions, available in person and via phone, video or text.

3. Amazon also is rolling out interactive self-care programs, including self-assessments and a stress resource center, and making crisis and suicide prevention support with licensed mental health clinicians available 24/7.

4. Resources for Living also offers a self-faced app that gives computerized cognitive behavior therapy, mindfulness resources and personalized support for various mental health and wellness issues.

5. The new program matches Amazon's efforts in employee healthcare; in March, the retail company announced plans to roll out its virtual medical service, Amazon Care, for its employees in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The virtual medical clinic offers various urgent and primary care services and in-home visits.