Amazon expanding Amazon Care telemedicine program nationally: 6 details

Amazon is rolling out its virtual medical service Amazon Care for its employees in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., this summer, with plans to expand the offering to other employers later this year, according to a March 17 news release.

Six details:

1. Amazon launched Amazon Care, which offers telemedicine and in-person primary care services for the company's employees and their dependents, in September 2019. Initially only available to employees in Seattle, Amazon expanded it to all its employees in Washington state last September.

2. The retail giant is now making the service available to serve other Washington-based companies.

3. This summer, Amazon will expand Amazon Care to other companies and Amazon employees in all 50 states; Amazon will also offer Amazon Care's in-person service in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and additional cities in the coming months.

4. The virtual medical clinic offers a range of urgent and primary care services, including COVID-19 and flu testing, vaccinations, preventive care, prescription requests and treatment of illness and injuries. Patients can also schedule follow-up visits in their home or office.

5. The Amazon Care app also provides patients with various engagement tools, including scheduling follow-up visits and receiving care summaries and follow-up reminders.

6. Amazon attributed positive feedback for its virtual medical service to its focus on patients and their changing needs, citing instances during the COVID-19 pandemic in which the company offered pediatric vaccines in families' homes and helped patients evaluate their work-from-home setups to optimize joint and muscle health, according to a company news release.

