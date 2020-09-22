Amazon expands virtual medical clinic across Washington state: 5 details

Amazon is scaling up its virtual medical clinic for employees by rolling out services to facilities beyond the Seattle area, according to a Sept. 22 CNBC report.

Five details:

1. Amazon went live with the program, dubbed Amazon Care, in February for its Seattle-based employees.

2. Amazon Care offers virtual medical consultations with clinicians as well as follow-up visits for company employees and their dependents.

3. Most of Amazon's corporate employees in Washington are based in Seattle and its suburbs, but the retail giant also has fulfillment and other types of facilities in Spokane, Cheney and Vancouver, among other cities.

4. Amazon Care's patient satisfaction score, which is a 4.7 out of 5, is one of the main factors driving the expansion, Amazon Care Director Kristen Helton, PhD, told the network. She added that other factors include quality, cost of care and convenience.

5. While Dr. Helton said Amazon is "building the [virtual care] service and looking to expand as much as [they're] able to," she did not disclose any further expansion plans to other states where Amazon has a large number of employees.

