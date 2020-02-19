Amazon Care goes live in Seattle: 5 things to know

Amazon's virtual medical clinic that offers in-person follow-ups is now available to Amazon employees in Seattle, according to CNBC.

Five things to know:

1. The virtual medical service, called Amazon Care, went live via the company's employee benefits portal on Feb. 18. It is available to Amazon employees who work at the company's headquarters and their dependents.

2. Amazon Care offers employees virtual medical consultations with physicians and nurse practitioners. Patients can use the app to schedule a follow-up visit in their home or office.

3. Medications prescribed via Amazon Care can be delivered to a patient's home.

4. "Amazon Care eliminates travel and wait time, connecting employees and their family members to a physician or nurse practitioner through live chat or video, with the option for in-person follow up services from a registered nurse ranging from immunizations to instant strep throat detection," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC.

5. Amazon first shared information about Amazon Care in September, noting that it planned to pilot the service in Seattle. The company has not disclosed whether it plans to expand Amazon Care to other offices in the coming months, according to CNBC.

