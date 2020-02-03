5 things to know about Walmart Health

Walmart has expanded its footprint in the primary care market in the past six months by opening two standalone health centers.

Five things to know:

1. Walmart opened its first standalone clinic, called Walmart Health, Sept. 13 in Dallas, Ga. In January, the retail giant opened its second freestanding clinic in Calhoun, Ga.

2. Walmart Health centers offer a variety of services, including primary care, urgent care, labs, X-rays, dental, counseling and optometry.

3. Patients can schedule appointments and view prices on Walmart Health's website, which says the clinics offer "quality medical care at low prices you'll love – no insurance required."

4. Sean Slovenski, who Walmart recruited from Humana, is heading up the company's healthcare and wellness unit. He formerly served as Humana's vice president of innovation.

5. The two health centers in Georgia are the first of many Walmart plans to open. In management's commentary accompanying Walmart's third-quarter results, President and CEO Doug McMillon said the company will open "several more" standalone health centers.

More articles on strategy:

HCA has acquisitions in the pipeline, plans to expand nursing school

If you're going to talk about patient-centered care, you ought to know about Patricia Moore

'Cluster hiring' could completely change how executive teams are formed

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.