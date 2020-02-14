Oak Street Health plans big expansion: 4 things to know

Oak Street Health, a Chicago-based network of primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries, is growing to more than 50 centers across nine states.

Four things to know:



1. The expansions come after Oak Street Health recorded a 41 percent reduction in patient hospitalizations compared to standard Medicare metrics under its value-based operations.



2. Oak Street Health will be entering Texas and Tennessee for the first time in the coming year. New centers will be located in Dallas-Fort Worth and Memphis.

3. The network will expand its current operations in Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina and Rhode Island.

4. This year, Ohio will get its fourth center in Cleveland; Michigan will house three new Detroit centers; North Carolina will get a second Greensboro center; and Rhode Island will house its third center in South Providence.



