Cincinnati hospital forms joint venture with medical equipment company

The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati has entered into a joint venture with a Columbus, Ohio-based medical equipment company, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.

Dasco Home Medical Equipment sells such products as respiratory equipment, walkers, wheelchairs and adjustable beds.

The joint venture, called Dasco-TCH Home Medical Equipment, opened a distribution center Feb. 1 where patients can buy products. It is also offering home delivery and shipping services.



Christ Hospital officials said the goal of the joint venture is to help patients make a smooth transition from the hospital to their homes.

Financial terms of the joint venture were not disclosed.

