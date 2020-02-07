New York's Mount Sinai St. Luke's gets a new name

New York City-based Mount Sinai St. Luke's hospital was renamed Feb. 7.

The St. Luke's facility, acquired by Mount Sinai Health System in 2013, will now be called Mount Sinai Morningside.

The health system said the new name reinforces "the hospital's integral role as part of the world-renowned Mount Sinai Health System and the primary provider of healthcare to the 148,000 residents of West Harlem, including Morningside Heights."

The name change comes after the health system invested $250 million to upgrade the facility.

Read the full press release here.

More articles on strategy:

Former Aetna CEO says he's being pushed off CVS board

CVS Health drops 3 board seats

Baylor Scott & White credits ACO for success in bending cost curve



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.