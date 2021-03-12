Study finds most people are willing to use telehealth for sleep concerns

Seventy percent of people have experienced sleep challenges since the start of the pandemic with more than half willing to use telehealth to address those concerns, a Royal Philips study finds.

The study surveyed 13,000 adults in 13 countries on their attitude, perceptions and behaviors around sleep, according to a March 10 news release.

Three takeaways from the study:

1. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 70 percent of respondents experienced one or more new sleep challenges. Sixty percent of respondents said the pandemic directly affected their ability to sleep well.



2. More than 58 percent of respondents said they would be willing to seek professional help for their sleep concerns through telehealth.



3. Seventy percent said they believe that it would be difficult to find a sleep specialist through an online or telephone-based program.

