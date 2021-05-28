JPMorgan seeks finance leader for new health business

JPMorgan Chase is seeking a vice president of finance and business management for Morgan Health, its new healthcare company focused on improving the quality of healthcare in the U.S.

Responsibilities for the new leader will include building out financial analyses as well as reporting and business management processes for Morgan Health. The leader also will be responsible for managing the company's real estate strategy, office-return strategy and annual budgeting and forecasting.

"This role requires strong advisory and analytical skills balanced with detailed financial analysis and broad 'out of the box' strategic thinking," the job description reads.

The leader will report to the CFO of Corporate Responsibility.

JPMorgan Chase unveiled Morgan Health on May 20. The company is seeking to improve employer-sponsored healthcare in the U.S. and to bring meaningful innovation into the industry by targeting insurance and keeping populations healthy. Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, said success for the company will be measured by whether it improves the "Triple Aim": quality of care, access to care and cost to deliver care.

Morgan Health initially will focus its efforts on improving care for JPMorgan Chase employees, but its long-term goals are to become a leader at improving healthcare in the U.S. and to create a successful model other employers can adopt.