Amazon Care has its first enterprise client

Amazon Care, the e-commerce giant's new healthcare venture, has signed its first enterprise client, Insider reported May 5.





Amazon Care, which offers telemedicine and in-person primary care services, was launched as a pilot program in September 2019. It was initially only offered to the company's Seattle employees and their dependents, but Amazon later expanded it to all its employees in Washington state and said in March it would expand the service nationwide and to other employers.



Amazon Care's first customer is Precor, a fitness company recently acquired by Peloton.



Amazon will be paid based on how many people in the company use the app, according to the report.



"We are excited about this partnership with Amazon Care, as it is an additional extension of service that we believe will make it easier for our employees and their families to receive the care they require so that small things don't become big things," Christopher "Skip" Wilson, Precor's director of brand and communications, told Insider.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.