Where are the 27 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group released its spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grades April 29, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to more than 2,700 general acute-care hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance.

Leapfrog has assigned letter grades to hospitals based on their ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections since spring 2012. Twenty-seven hospitals have achieved 19 consecutive "A" grades, the highest possible grade, since the launch.

The data for this safety grades update are from immediately before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Leapfrog said. Still, the organization said some measures used in this spring's update can be a proxy for the safety of care provided to coronavirus patients.

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

California

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Colorado

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Memorial Hospital Miramar

Illinois

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

OSF St. Mary Medical Center (Galesburg)

University of Chicago Medical Center

Massachusetts

Beverly Hospital

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Michigan

Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital (Commerce Township)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)

North Carolina

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

New Jersey

Saint Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

Ohio

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)

Texas

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.