Where are the 10 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group gave 10 hospitals failing grades in its spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grades released April 29.

The organization assigns letter grades biannually to hospitals based on their ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections. In the latest update, grades were assigned to more than 2,700 general acute-care hospitals in the U.S.

The data for this safety grades update are from immediately before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Leapfrog said. Still, the organization said some measures used in this spring's update can be a proxy for the safety of care provided to coronavirus patients.

Here is a list of this spring's "F" hospitals:

California

Los Angeles Community Hospital

Memorial Hospital of Gardena

San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)

Illinois

St. Bernard Hospital (Chicago)

Kansas

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)

Missouri

St. Alexius Hospital – Broadway Campus (St. Louis)

New Mexico

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (Gallup)

New York

New York Community Hospital (New York City)

Oklahoma

Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)

Washington, D.C.

United Medical Center

