15 cities where COVID-19 cases, deaths are decreasing most

Some cities are showing sustained decreases in COVID-19 cases and deaths, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

The analysis is based on county-level data compiled by NYT and will feature regularly updated charts on past, current and future trajectory in the U.S.

Here are the top 15 metro areas where COVID-19 cases and deaths have decreased the most (relative to population) in the past week. The list reflects NYT's rankings as of April 27 at 2:15 p.m. CDT.

15 cities where COVID-19 cases are decreasing the most

1. Albany, Ga.

Change rate: -389 cases per 100,000 population

2. New Orleans

Change rate: -245 cases per 100,000 population

3. New York City area

Change rate: -128 cases per 100,000 population

4. Edwards, Colo.

Change rate: -118 cases per 100,000 population

5. Houma, La.

Change rate: -114 cases per 100,000 population

6. East Stroudsburg, Pa.

Change rate: -97.3 cases per 100,000 population

7. Scranton Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Change rate: -90.9 cases per 100,000 population

8. Kankakee, Ill.

Change rate: -90 cases per 100,000 population

9. Waycross, Ga.

Change rate: -78.1 cases per 100,000 population

10. Detroit

Change rate: -72.6 cases per 100,000 population

11. Hammond, La.

Change rate: -65 cases per 100,000 population



12. Allentown, Pa.

Change rate: -62.4 cases per 100,000 population

13. Burlington, Vt.

Change rate: -56.5 cases per 100,000 population

14. Flint, Mich.

Change rate: -55.1 cases per 100,000 population

15. Baton Rouge, La.

Change rate: -54.1 cases per 100,000 population

15 cities where COVID-19 deaths are decreasing the most

1. Albany, Ga.

Change rate: -19 deaths per 100,000 population

2. New York City area

Change rate: -13.2 deaths per 100,000 population

3. Greenfield Town, Mass.

Change rate: -8.5 deaths per 100,000 population

4. Pittsfield, Mass.

Change rate: -5.5 deaths per 100,000 population

5. Kennewick, Wash.

Change rate: -3.4 deaths per 100,000 population

6. Bellingham, Wash.

Change rate: -3.1 deaths per 100,000 population

7. Greeley, Colo.

Change rate: -2.9 deaths per 100,000 population

8. East Stroudsburg, Pa.

Change rate: -2.4 deaths per 100,000 population

9. Burlington, Vt.

Change rate: -2.3 deaths per 100,000 population

10. Hammond, La.

Change rate: -2.2 deaths per 100,000 population

11. Monroe, La.

Change rate: -1.7 deaths per 100,000 population

12. New Orleans

Change rate: -1.5 deaths per 100,000 population

13. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Change rate: -1.5 deaths per 100,000 population

14. Lafayette, La.

Change rate: -1.2 deaths per 100,000 population

15. Las Vegas

Change rate: -1 deaths per 100,000 population

