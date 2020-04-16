5 states with the biggest jobless hikes since start of COVID-19 crisis

New Hampshire is the state with the biggest unemployment increase since March 16 due to COVID-19, according to a new analysis from personal finance website WalletHub.

For the analysis, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment insurance initial claims. Analysts then used the data to rank the most affected states in the week of April 6 compared to the week of April 8 in 2019 and the first week of this year. They also ranked the most affected states since March 16, the start of the COVID-19 crisis, by comparing March 16-April 6 this year to March 18-April 8 last year. More information about methodology is available here.

The five states with the biggest jobless increases since March 16:

1. New Hampshire

2. Louisiana

3. Michigan

4. Virginia

5. Georgia

The five states with the biggest jobless increases last week:

1. Colorado

2. Louisiana

3. North Carolina

4. New Hampshire

5. Mississippi

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 best, worst states to practice medicine

Update: 5 states with the biggest, smallest unemployment hikes due to COVID-19

100 top critical access hospitals, state by state

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.