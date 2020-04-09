Update: 5 states with the biggest, smallest unemployment hikes due to COVID-19

Louisiana and New Hampshire are the states with the largest increases in unemployment due to COVID-19, according to an updated analysis personal finance website WalletHub.

For the analysis, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two metrics: increase in the number of unemployment claims in the week of March 30 compared to the same week in 2019 and the first week of this year. More information about methodology is available here.

Here are the five states with the largest jobless increases, based on the analysis:

1. Louisiana

2. New Hampshire

3. Virginia

4. Georgia

5. Mississippi

Here are the five states with the smallest jobless increases based on the analysis:

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. Wyoming

4. Wisconsin

5. West Virginia

