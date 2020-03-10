20 top rural & community hospitals

The National Rural Health Association recently released its annual list of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the U.S.

The list is based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health using iVantage Health Analytics' Hospital Strength Index. The determining factors for the top 20 rural and community hospitals were based on the following eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency.

Here are the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the U.S., listed in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth Ottawa (Kan.)

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips (Bartlesville, Okla.)

Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County (Two Rivers, Wis.)

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton, S.D.)

Avera St. Luke's Hospital (Aberdeen, S.D.)

Avera St. Mary's Hospital (Pierre, S.D.)

Brookings (S.D.) Health System

Castleview Hospital (Price, Utah)

Cedar City (Utah) Hospital

Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (Bryan, Ohio)

Guadalupe County Hospital (Santa Rosa, N.M.)

Major Health Partners (Shelbyville, Ind.)

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper, Ind.)

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown, S.D.)

Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center

Sevier Valley Hospital (Richfield, Utah)

Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Willamette Valley Medical Center (McMinnville, Ore.)

