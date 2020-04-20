Unemployment claims filed by state

California had the highest number of people filing unemployment insurance claims during the week of April 4, according to the most recent data available from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The data is based on an analysis of unemployment insurance weekly claims data from the U.S. Department of Labor, which administers unemployment insurance jointly with individual states. Kaiser Family Foundation has tracked these claims on a weekly basis to get a sense of emerging unemployment.

Here are the U.S. states and the District of Columbia, ranked by number of people filing unemployment insurance claims during the week of April 4:

California: 918,814

Georgia: 390,132

Michigan: 388,554

New York: 344,451

Texas: 315,167

Pennsylvania: 277,640

Ohio: 226,191

New Jersey: 214,836

Illinois: 201,041

Washington: 171,252

North Carolina: 137,422

Arizona: 132,428

Indiana: 127,010

Kentucky: 117,575

Tennessee: 112,186

Minnesota: 110,260

Maryland: 109,496

Alabama: 106,739

Wisconsin: 104,823

Louisiana: 100,621

Missouri: 91,458

South Carolina: 86,573

Nevada: 79,285

Iowa: 64,194

Oregon: 62,788

Arkansas: 62,086

Oklahoma: 60,534

Hawaii: 53,101

Kansas: 49,306

Colorado: 46,326

Mississippi: 45,852

New Hampshire: 39,202

Connecticut: 33,464

Utah: 33,040

Maine: 30,910

Idaho: 30,904

Rhode Island: 28,243

Nebraska: 27,054

New Mexico: 26,132

Montana: 21,244

Delaware: 18,851

Vermont: 16,474

District of Columbia: 15,329

North Dakota: 15,125

Alaska: 14,590

West Virginia: 14,494

South Dakota: 8,138

Wyoming: 6,543

