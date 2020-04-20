Unemployment claims filed by state
California had the highest number of people filing unemployment insurance claims during the week of April 4, according to the most recent data available from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The data is based on an analysis of unemployment insurance weekly claims data from the U.S. Department of Labor, which administers unemployment insurance jointly with individual states. Kaiser Family Foundation has tracked these claims on a weekly basis to get a sense of emerging unemployment.
Here are the U.S. states and the District of Columbia, ranked by number of people filing unemployment insurance claims during the week of April 4:
California: 918,814
Georgia: 390,132
Michigan: 388,554
New York: 344,451
Texas: 315,167
Pennsylvania: 277,640
Ohio: 226,191
New Jersey: 214,836
Illinois: 201,041
Washington: 171,252
North Carolina: 137,422
Arizona: 132,428
Indiana: 127,010
Kentucky: 117,575
Tennessee: 112,186
Minnesota: 110,260
Maryland: 109,496
Alabama: 106,739
Wisconsin: 104,823
Louisiana: 100,621
Missouri: 91,458
South Carolina: 86,573
Nevada: 79,285
Iowa: 64,194
Oregon: 62,788
Arkansas: 62,086
Oklahoma: 60,534
Hawaii: 53,101
Kansas: 49,306
Colorado: 46,326
Mississippi: 45,852
New Hampshire: 39,202
Connecticut: 33,464
Utah: 33,040
Maine: 30,910
Idaho: 30,904
Rhode Island: 28,243
Nebraska: 27,054
New Mexico: 26,132
Montana: 21,244
Delaware: 18,851
Vermont: 16,474
District of Columbia: 15,329
North Dakota: 15,125
Alaska: 14,590
West Virginia: 14,494
South Dakota: 8,138
Wyoming: 6,543
