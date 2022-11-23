WHO lands on new name for monkeypox

The World Health Organization will rename monkeypox "MPOX" in an effort to destigmatize the virus amid growing pressure from senior Biden administration officials, Politico reported Nov. 22. The name change could be announced as early as Nov. 22.

The WHO announced the possible name change over the summer to reduce stigma and racism surrounding the virus.

According to Politico, the Biden administration was concerned the stigma surrounding the virus's name was negatively impacting the vaccination campaign that started over the summer.

The U.S. has recorded nearly 30,000 infections of MPOX, according to the CDC. But with the availability of vaccinations, cases have fallen from a high of more than 400 cases per day over the summer to fewer than 20 cases per day nationally.