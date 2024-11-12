STD epidemic appears to slow, CDC finds

In 2023, the most infectious stages of syphilis saw the first substantial decline in more than two decades as the epidemic of sexually transmitted diseases appears to be slowing, the CDC said Nov. 12.

The number of gonorrhea cases fell 7% between 2022 and 2023, with prevalence dropping below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Overall syphilis cases increased 1% — after years of double-digit growth — and primary and secondary syphilis cases declined 10%. Among gay and bisexual men, syphilis cases fell 13%.

Increases in congenital syphilis cases also appear to be slowing. While previous years saw 30% annual increases, 2022 recorded only a 3% rise.

The findings are encouraging, but STIs remain at unacceptably high levels, the CDC said.

"I see a glimmer of hope amidst millions of STIs," Jonathan Mermin, MD, MPH, director of the CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, said in a news release. "After nearly two decades of STI increases, the tide is turning. We must make the most of this moment — let's further this momentum with creative innovation and further investment in STI prevention."