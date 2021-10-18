Recruiting retired staff, volunteers: 3 things North Dakota is doing to boost healthcare workforce

The North Dakota Department of Health and providers statewide are taking steps to encourage volunteers and individuals with healthcare experience to join the workforce during the ongoing pandemic and staffing shortage, according to an Oct. 18 news release.

Below are three steps the health department is taking in an attempt to boost its workforce:

1. The state's Department of Health reinstated its Temporary Nurse Aide registration process.

2. The North Dakota State Board of Respiratory Care is offering a six-month temporary respiratory therapist license for those currently licensed in another state.

3. The health department urges residents to contact human resources at local hospitals or healthcare facilities to see how to help. "Shift lengths and schedules can be very flexible," the department notes. "Even if you are only available for 4 to 8 hours a week, consider making the call and helping during this time of urgent need for staffing."

"We are asking for volunteers and anyone with experience in the healthcare field to join or rejoin the workforce," Nizar Wehbi, MD, state health officer, said in the release.

"CHI St. Alexius Health would welcome additional mission-driven team members who are able to provide support to our front-line care team staff for various hours, shifts and roles in an effort to expand our services and meet the growing needs of our community and state," said Raumi Kudrna, RN, vice president of patient care services at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.