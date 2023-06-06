Healthgrades creates LGBTQ+ care designation

Healthgrades has partnered with a nonprofit organization to create a new LGBTQ+ Affirming Care Designation on its website.

The designation is meant to support patients identifying healthcare providers "committed to providing treatment and affirming healthcare services to LGBTQ+ communities," according to a June 6 news release. The effort was led in partnership with OutCare Health, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting health equity and providing health resources to LGBTQ+ communities.

The international directory includes more than 3,500 physicians and providers. The designation is open to all providers and specialties. A "rigorous review" is conducted before a provider is publically added to the directory.