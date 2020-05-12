Fauci to testify about reopening; some discharged COVID-19 patients report relapses — 6 COVID-19 updates

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 80,000, with 80,684 COVID-19 deaths and 1,347,936 cases confirmed as of 8 a.m. CDT May 12. Globally, there have been 4,197,142 reported cases and 286,669 deaths, while 1,466,075 have recovered.

Six updates:

1. Anthony Fauci, MD, plans to testify today to the Senate about the dangers of reopening early, according to a May 11 email he sent to Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a reporter with The New York Times. Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force, is one of four health experts set to testify remotely at a hearing before the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Dr. Fauci wrote, according to the email cited by the NYT. "This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

2. The White House is recommending comprehensive testing for the nation's 15,000 nursing homes nationwide, according to CBS News. Vice President Mike Pence made the recommendation during a May 11 call with governors. Deborah Birx, MD, coordinator of the White House's COVID-19 task force, said all 1 million nursing home residents nationwide, along with staff members, should get tested over the next two weeks, according to ABC News.

3. COVID-19 cases have spiked in many smaller communities across the U.S., according to an internal White House document obtained by NBC News. The May 7 COVID-19 task force report includes undisclosed data on the 10 counties with the largest increase in cases, produced by the group's data and analytics unit. Each area reported a week-to-week increase of 72.4 percent or higher. Central City, Ky., came in at No. 1, with a 650 percent increase in cases. Other locations on the list included Des Moines, Iowa; Nashville, Tenn., and Amarillo, Texas.

4. The White House implemented a mask policy for most West Wing employees May 11, according to The New York Times. Everyone who enters the West Wing must wear a mask or face covering, unless they are sitting at their desks and appropriately separated from other colleagues. Government aides told The Washington Post that President Donald Trump is not expected to wear a mask inside the White House. The new policy comes after Katie Miller, Mr. Pence's press secretary, and a military valet both tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

5. Some discharged COVID-19 patients report relapses or a "long struggle" to full health, World Health Organization officials said during a May 11 news briefing.

"There have been some reported cases of putative relapse," said Mike Ryan, MD, WHO's executive director of health emergencies. He added that researchers are investigating whether relapses are reinfections or just a chronic part of the condition, though he said there is little evidence to suggest people are persistently suffering from COVID-19.

Dr. Ryan said the disease appears to affect many vital organs, such as the liver and kidneys, and many COVID-19 patients "remain quite frail, quite without energy and struggle to get back to full health."

6. An allegedly overloaded ventilator exploded in a Russia hospital, killing five COVID-19 patients, BBC reports. The intensive care patients died at a St. Petersburg hospital early May 12 in a fire apparently started by a short-circuited ventilator, news agencies in Russia reported. The fire was quickly doused and 150 people were evacuated, though it is unclear how many patients were injured. All the patients who died had been on ventilators.

After the U.S., Russia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, with 232,243 cases as of May 12.

