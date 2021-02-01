Anti-vaccine protesters briefly shut down Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site

An anti-vaccine protest temporarily shut down a COVID-19 public vaccination site at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium Jan. 30, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said they closed the stadium entrance just before 2 p.m. after about 50 protestors tried to enter the parking lot where people were getting vaccinated.

The entrance was closed for about 55 minutes. Despite this interruption, no vaccine appointments were canceled, Andrea Garcia, a spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, told the Los Angeles Times. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said no arrests were made.

"[California] is working around the clock to provide life-saving vaccines to those on the front lines of this pandemic," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a Jan. 30 tweet. "We will not be deterred or threatened."

More articles on public health:

COVID-19 may produce 'autoantibodies' that mistakenly attack tissues, study suggests

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop 3,000 in 1 day; South Africa variant likely already spreading in US, CDC says — 6 updates

1st swine flu case reported this season — 7 CDC FluView takeaways

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.