1st swine flu case reported this season — 7 CDC FluView takeaways

The first swine flu case of the 2020-21 flu season was reported in Wisconsin during the week ending Jan. 23, according to the CDC's FluView report.

Seven updates:

1. The swine flu variant A(H3N2)v was identified in a child who was not hospitalized and has completely recovered from the illness. The child lives on a farm with swine present.

2. Six lab-confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations were reported for the week ending Jan. 23, totaling 142 known flu hospitalizations occurring since Oct. 1, 2020, according to FluSurv-NET sites. This equals a cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.5 per 100,000 people, which is lower than average.

3. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 1.3 percent for the week ending Jan. 23. This figure remains below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

4. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Jan. 23. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

5. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate is 14.8 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7.1 percent. The majority of these deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

6. No states reported very high, high or moderate flu activity for the week ending Jan. 23. Oklahoma reported low flu activity, while 49 states reported minimal flu activity. Washington, D.C., was excluded because of insufficient data.

7. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for the flu at clinical laboratories was 0.3 percent for the week ending Jan. 16, up from 0.1 percent the week prior.

More articles on public health:

COVID-19 may produce 'autoantibodies' that mistakenly attack tissues, study suggests

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop 3,000 in 1 day; South Africa variant likely already spreading in US, CDC says — 6 updates

COVID-19 test positivity falls in every region, age group: 4 CDC findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.