Mayo Clinic collaborates on new postoperative monitoring tools

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is collaborating with Profusa to investigate and commercialize clinical applications of the company’s oxygen monitoring technologies.

The partnership will explore new product development for intra-organ perfusion monitoring in cardiovascular, renal, multi-organ and orthopedic settings, according to a Feb. 13 news release from Profusa. It also aims to support the potential U.S. commercialization of Profusa’s tissue oxygen sensor for chronic limb-threatening ischemia.

Profusa’s platform is designed to enable continuous, real-time oxygen measurement within the body and has received more than $100 million in investment over more than a decade of development.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology being developed through the collaboration. Any revenue the health system receives from the partnership will be reinvested to support its not-for-profit mission, which includes patient care, medical education and research, the release said.