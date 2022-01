5 US counties seeing 1,000%+ jump in COVID hospitalizations

As of Jan. 18, five U.S. counties have reported more than 1,000 percent increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 14 days, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times.

Here are the five counties:

St. John the Baptist (Louisiana)

14-day hospitalization rate: 1,513 percent increase

Average COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents: 47





Oktibbeha (Mississippi)

14-day hospitalization rate: 1,303 percent increase

Average COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents: 30





Escambia (Alabama)

14-day hospitalization rate: 1,269 percent increase

Average hospitalizations per 100,000 residents: 24





Winn (Louisiana)

14-day hospitalization rate: 1,268 percent increase

Average COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents: 18





Coffee (Georgia)

14-day hospitalization rate: 1,223 percent increase

Average COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents: 38