5 long COVID study findings to know

Women and patients with multiple COVID-19 infections face an increased risk of developing long COVID, recent studies suggest.

Here are five findings from the latest research on long COVID:

1. Multiple infections raise the risk of long COVID

The number of COVID-19 infections is positively associated with the risk of developing long COVID, according to findings published in the February issue of The Lancet Regional Health – Americas.

Researchers at Stony (N.Y.) Brook University identified 475 long COVID patients among more than 2,500 first responders previously infected with COVID-19. Patients experienced symptoms of fatigue, mental fog and respiratory problems.

Of the 475 patients, 403 (84.8%) had experienced multiple COVID-19 infections between March 2020 and February 2024.

2. Women are at higher risk than men

Women have a greater likelihood of developing long COVID compared to men, according to a study published Jan. 22 in JAMA.

Researchers from Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, Houston-based University of Texas Health Science Center and other institutions analyzed sex differences in long COVID risk.

Among 12,276 patients who previously contracted COVID-19, the female sex was linked to an overall 1.31 times higher risk of long COVID.

3. Racial disparities in symptoms among children

A study found that Hispanic, Black, and Asian American and Pacific Islander children with long COVID were more likely than white children to experience certain symptoms, including cognitive function issues and hair loss.

The research, published Jan. 21 in Nature Communications, examined 225,723 children and adolescents who had COVID-19 between March 2020 and October 2022.

Compared to non-Hispanic white children, AAPI children had a higher risk of developing at least one long COVID-related condition. Black children were more likely to experience cognitive issues, Hispanic children showed a greater prevalence of hair loss, and AAPI children reported increased respiratory symptoms and dysautonomia.

4. Neurologic symptoms affect cognitive function

Long COVID patients with neurologic symptoms reported impaired verbal short-term and working memory, according to research published Jan 11 in Nature Scientific Reports.

The study followed 60 long COVID patients with neurologic symptoms, 15 patients without long COVID and 15 healthy controls.

Compared to the other groups, patients with long COVID demonstrated more fatigue, reduced mental flexibility and impaired reaction times in neuropsychological tests.

5. Paxlovid shows mixed results for long COVID symptoms

A small study published Jan. 6 in Nature Communications found some benefit in using Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir) for long COVID. Among 13 long COVID patients who took Paxlovid, nine reported improvements, while four experienced no changes.

However, other studies have not shown that Paxlovid improves long COVID symptoms.