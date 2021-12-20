3 places where COVID-19 cases are up 200% over last 2 weeks

New daily COVID-19 cases have increased more than 200 percent over the last two weeks in two states and Washington, D.C., according to local and state data tracked by The New York Times.

In Hawaii, cases have jumped 383 percent in the last 14 days, with 493 average daily cases as of Dec. 20. The state is averaging 35 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Times.

Washington, D.C., has reported a 252 percent jump in new COVID-19 cases and is averaging 360 daily cases as of Dec. 20. The area is averaging 51 cases per 100,000 people.

In Florida, new daily cases are up 226 percent over the last two weeks, with an average of 4,991 new daily cases. The state is averaging 23 cases per 100,000 residents.

Nationwide, new COVID-19 cases have risen 21 percent over the past 14 days, with an average of 40 cases per 100,00 Americans, according to the Times.