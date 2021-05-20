3 'hottest COVID-19 spots' in US right now

The New York Times compiled data to determine which U.S. counties are reporting the highest average daily COVID-19 cases reported per 100,000 people over the last week.

The publication's hot spot map shows the share of population with new reported virus cases.

Below are the three counties with the highest case averages per 100,000 people, as of May 20:

Chattahoochee County (Ga.)

Average cases per day: 13

Average cases per 100,000: 118

COVID-19 risk level, as designated by the Times: Extremely high

Armstrong County (Texas)

Average cases per day: 3

Average cases per 100,000: 159

COVID-19 risk level, as designated by the Times: Very high

Daggett County (Utah)

Average cases per day: 1.1

Average cases per 100,000: 120

COVID-19 risk level, as designated by the Times: High