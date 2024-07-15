26 states that have seen 'substantial increase' in COVID-19 ED cases

A summer wave of COVID-19 continues to make its way throughout the country, increasing the number of emergency department visits in more than half of the U.S. substantially, according to CDC data published July 12.

Nationally, COVID-19 ED visits grew by 23.5% as of July 6, compared to the week prior. The CDC defines a "substantial increase" as a growth of 20% or more.

Mississippi saw the largest increase of 82.9% of visits diagnosed as COVID-19 from last week compared to the week prior, CDC data shows.

The other states seeing the largest increase in COVID-19 ED diagnoses over the same time frame are: