16 states report high respiratory virus activity: 5 notes

Respiratory illness activity remains elevated across the U.S., with emergency department visits and positive test rates rising for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, according to the CDC.

Fourteen states are reporting "high" respiratory virus activity: Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut.

Two are reporting "very high" levels: Hawaii and New Hampshire.

Here are four more updates: