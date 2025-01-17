16 states report high respiratory virus activity: 5 notes

Alexandra Murphy -

Respiratory illness activity remains elevated across the U.S., with emergency department visits and positive test rates rising for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, according to the CDC. 

Fourteen states are reporting "high" respiratory virus activity: Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut. 

Two are reporting "very high" levels: Hawaii and New Hampshire. 

Here are four more updates: 

  1. Nationally, emergency department visits for influenza and RSV remain high, while COVID-19 ED visits have increased compared to the fall. Flu and RSV test positivity are also elevated, with influenza positivity climbing to 18.8% and COVID-19 positivity steady at 6.6%. RSV test positivity has decreased to 8.9%. 

  2. COVID-19 and influenza A levels in wastewater are high, indicating widespread viral activity. Meanwhile, RSV levels in wastewater remain at a moderate level, signaling a stabilization in many areas, according to the CDC. 

  3. The agency forecasts that influenza-related ED visits will remain at a high to very high level in the coming weeks, while COVID-19 and RSV activity are expected to decrease slightly, though overall respiratory illness activity will remain elevated. 

  4. Vaccination coverage remains a concern, with COVID-19 and influenza vaccine rates still relatively low among U.S. adults and children, particularly for RSV vaccines, which have seen lower uptake.
 

