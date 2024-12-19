10 top causes of death in 2023: CDC

More than 3 million deaths were reported in the U.S. in 2023, with 10 leading causes accounting for more than 70.9% of all fatalities.

The country saw nearly 189,000 fewer deaths in 2023 compared to 2022, marking a 6% decrease in the age-adjusted death rate, according to updated mortality data the CDC published Dec. 19. This decrease contributed to an increase in life expectancy at birth, rising from 77.5 years in 2022 to 78.4 years in 2023.

While the 10 leading causes of death remained the same as in 2022, several rankings shifted. Heart disease and cancer remained the top two causes of death, while COVID-19 dropped from the fourth leading cause to the 10th. Death rates declined for all leading causes except cancer, which remained statistically unchanged.

Below are the 10 top causes of death in 2023, per the CDC's most recent data:

Heart disease

Age-adjusted death rate: 162.1 per 100,000 population

Cancer

141.8

Unintentional injuries

62.3

Stroke

39.0

Chronic lower respiratory diseases

33.4

Alzheimer disease

27.7

Diabetes

22.4

Kidney disease

13.1

Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis

13.0

COVID-19

11.9