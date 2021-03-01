J&J COVID-19 vaccine earns FDA emergency approval

The FDA on Feb. 27 granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to win emergency approval in the U.S.

The agency's decision is based on data it posted Feb. 24, which said the vaccine had an overall efficacy rate of 72 percent in U.S. trials and provided strong protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19.

The approval is expected to expedite the country's vaccination efforts, as Johnson & Johnson's vaccine requires only one dose and can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for at least three months, whereas Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines require two doses and must be stored at ultralow temperatures.

White House officials said Feb. 28 that nearly 4 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine would be delivered to the federal government during the first week of March, but none will be delivered the following week. They also said another 16 million doses will be delivered by the end of March, but most of those doses will come toward the end of the month, according to The New York Times.

More articles on pharmacy:

US to tell states their vaccine allotments months in advance

Merck to acquire Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85B

US buys 100K doses of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail for $210M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.