US to tell states their vaccine allotments months in advance

The federal government will soon begin giving states several months notice of their expected vaccine allotments, Politico reported Feb. 25.

Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 coordinator, reportedly told governors earlier this week that the administration is aiming to provide states with multiple months of estimates for vaccine shipments, according to notes of the call obtained by Politico. The change is expected to start as soon as next week.

The extended notice of vaccine allotments could help states plan how many vaccination appointments to schedule, plan vaccination clinics and figure out where it's best to distribute vaccines.

But Mr. Zients said there will likely be more variation between forecasted vaccine shipments and what states actually end up getting, according to Politico.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Moderna, Pfizer testing ways to boost COVID-19 vaccines against variants

Kentucky compounding pharmacy forfeits $1.8M for illegal drug distribution scheme

Moderna CMO to leave the company

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.