Kentucky compounding pharmacy forfeits $1.8M for illegal drug distribution scheme

Nicholasville, Ky.-based compounding pharmacy Tailor Made Compounding on Feb. 24 forfeited nearly $1.8 million and was sentenced to three years of probation for illegal distribution of prescription drugs, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The compounding pharmacy's owner, Jeremy Delk, was sentenced to three years of probation, including four months of home incarceration, and 100 hours of community service. He also was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and is prohibited from participating in a business involving the distribution of prescription drugs.

Tailor Made Compounding and Mr. Delk pleaded guilty in October. An investigation conducted by the FDA and the FBI found that from Oct. 23, 2018, through May 14, 2020, the compounding pharmacy sent 112 vials of methylcobalamin, a prescription form of vitamin B12, to a physician at a wellness clinic in the Los Angeles area.

Law requires physicians to send individualized, patient-specific prescriptions to pharmacy compounding companies, but court documents revealed that the physician made bulk orders of methylcobalamin without sending prescriptions or providing accurate patient names. They also show Mr. Delk shipped bulk methylcobalamin orders to the physician knowing that Tailor Made Compounding never applied for permission from Kentucky's pharmacy board to be a wholesale distributor.

Mr. Delk also tried to hide records of Tailor Made Compounding's bulk shipments of methylcobalamin during investigation, according to the Justice Department.

