Moderna CMO to leave the company

Moderna's chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, MD, PhD, will leave the company in late September after six years, the drugmaker said Feb. 25.

"I would like to thank Tal for his tremendous impact on Moderna’s success over the last six years. Tal joined us when we were a pre-clinical company. His guidance and contributions were important in helping Moderna get to where we are today," said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. "Through his leadership over the past year in Moderna’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tal has made a contribution that extends beyond Moderna to all of society. I have enjoyed having him as my partner and wish him all the best as he embarks on the next leg of his career."

Moderna said it will use management consulting firm Russell Reynolds Associates to recruit a new CMO.

The drugmaker also said Feb. 25 that it expects to make $18.4 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine this year. Pfizer previously estimated it would make $15 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Read Moderna's full news release here.

