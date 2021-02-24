White House again increases weekly vaccine doses sent to states

The White House said Feb. 24 that weekly shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to the states would increase by one million doses to 14.5 million, according to The New York Times.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Jeffrey Zeints, President Joe Biden's pandemic response coordinator, announced the new figure during a call with governors.

She also said the announcement was the fifth increase in distribution in the past five weeks.

As of Feb. 24, the U.S. seven-day average rate of doses administered was 1.4 million per day, after peaking at about 1.7 million before severe winter storms hit the country, according to a vaccine database maintained by the Times.

