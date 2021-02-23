HHS will stop distributing COVID-19 antibody drugs, says they're no longer in short supply

HHS said it will no longer allocate doses of COVID-19 antibody drugs from Eli Lilly and Regeneron because they are no longer in short supply, according to the American Hospital Association.

Healthcare providers should now order the drugs directly from AmerisourceBergen, the sole distributor of the antibody drugs.

The drugs will still be free, HHS said, according to a Feb. 19 news release from the hospital association.

"HHS will continue to monitor all direct orders, and we retain the capacity to resume allocation of these and future therapies if needed," HHS said.

HHS last month launched an online treatment locator that tracks facilities that have received shipments of Eli Lilly and Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drugs.

More articles on pharmacy:

J&J says it can produce 20M vaccine doses by end of March

Most, least expensive US cities for prescription drugs

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg launches Scripts Pharmacy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.