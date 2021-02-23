J&J says it can produce 20M vaccine doses by end of March

Johnson & Johnson said Feb. 22 it will manufacture 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March if the vaccine is granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, according to The Hill.

An FDA advisory committee meeting to review the vaccine's application is scheduled for Feb. 26, and approval could soon follow.

The vaccine is administered in only one dose, so 20 million doses could fully vaccinate 20 million people.

Johnson & Johnson also said it is still on track to produce 100 million doses by June 30, according to The Hill.

