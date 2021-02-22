Pfizer vaccine prevents 98.9% of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, Israel data shows

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 98.9 percent effective at preventing deaths or hospitalizations from the virus in Israel, the country's health ministry said Feb. 20, according to The Hill.

The health ministry also found the vaccine was 99.2 percent effective at preventing serious cases of COVID-19.

The data included only those who received both doses of the vaccine, about 2.9 million people, according to The Times of Israel. Israel has administered more COVID-19 vaccines per capita than any other country, with roughly half of the country's 9.05 million people receiving at least one dose as of Feb. 21, The Hill reported.

Israel's data also found that the vaccine is 89.4 percent effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, according to The Hill. The data is the first decisive indication that the vaccine can stop transmission, Bloomberg reported.

The study, which hasn't been peer reviewed, was conducted between Jan. 17 and Feb. 6, and 80 percent of the cases were caused by the virus variant believed to have originated in the U.K., called B.1.1.7, The Hill reported.

