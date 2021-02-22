Most, least expensive U.S. cities for prescription drugs

New York City patients pay 24 percent more than the national average for prescription medications, making it the most expensive city for prescription drugs, according to a list published Feb. 19 by prescription discount service GoodRx.

To compile its list, GoodRx examined the prices of the 500 most common prescriptions in 30 of the country's most populous cities.

Five most expensive cities for prescription medications:

New York City: 24 percent above the national average price



Los Angeles: 13.7 percent above the national average price



San Francisco: 13.6 percent above the national average price



New Orleans: 12.3 percent above the national average price



Milwaukee: 11.2 percent above the national average price

Five least expensive cities for prescription medications:

Denver: 36.5 percent below the national average price



Salt Lake City: 21.6 percent below the national average price



Houston: 20.7 percent below the national average price



Atlanta: 20 percent below the national average price



Dallas: 15.5 percent below the national average price

